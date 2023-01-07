Trump faces lawsuit to stop his 2024 presidential campaign

Former US President Donald Trump is facing the first legal challenge to his eligibility to run for president in 2024 since declaring his candidacy, only weeks after a congressional committee investigating the US Capitol attack suggested he be disqualified from ever holding office again, Bloomberg reported.
The lawsuit was filed Friday in federal court in Florida by John Anthony Castro, an attorney in Texas. Castro, like the former president, is seeking the Republican nomination for 2024 and has registered his campaign with the Federal Election Commission. He’s asking a judge to declare Trump constitutionally ineligible to hold that office and to stop any respective campaigning and fundraising.
Castro's case is the first additional effort to try to block Trump from running under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, which bars anyone from holding public office if they participated in an insurgency.