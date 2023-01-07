News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
It’s warm winter without snow in the Alps
It’s warm winter without snow in the Alps
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Mild weather has left many regions of Europe that would normally be blanketed in snow at this time of year bare, and winter sports resorts fear for the future, AP reported

Many are using snow machines to make artificial pistes, leaving thin white lines snaking through otherwise green and brown landscapes.
In the Swiss village of Adelboden, organizers of Saturday’s ski World Cup race grappled with above-freezing temperatures to ensure athletes could compete in the popular event while spectators basked in the blazing sunshine.

Experts say this season’s lack of snow offers a glimpse of winters to come, as global temperatures keep rising due to human-caused climate change.

The impact is likely to be felt far beyond the regional tourist industry. Winter snow in European mountains such as the Alps is an important natural water store for parts of a continent that’s already suffering regular droughts the rest of the year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos