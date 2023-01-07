News
European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor
European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Peter van Dalen, a Member of the European Parliament (MEP), has called on EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to take concrete actions to have the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—unblocked.

“The brutal results of the Azeri-blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh; empty shops and desperate people. Why is the EU so silent?! I do not understand! Josep Borrell must act now!” the MEP tweeted, reflecting on the BBC article about the current situation in Artsakh. 

Since December 12, a group of Azerbaijanis have blocked the Lachin corridor—and for “environmental” reasons, but are making political demands, too.
