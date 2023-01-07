Brigitte Macron backed 'erect phallus with golden balls' as new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, ex-culture minister says

France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron has proposed an “erect phallus with golden balls” as the new spire for the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, the former culture minister has claimed, the Daily Mail reported.
Roselyne Bachelot, 76, recounted in her memoirs how she was shocked when the First Lady presented her risqué plans for the iconic landmark over lunch.
After fire ravaged the iconic gothic cathedral in 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron held an international competition to redesign the spire and roof.
But this sparked a heated row, with some wanting the 850-year-old building restored identically to its former glory, and others wanting a modern design.
Bachelot, who was sacked by Macron last year, rejected the modernist proposals, which included a carbon fiber roof covered with gold leaf, a greenhouse, an open ceiling and a roof built entirely of stained glass.
The former minister said in her new book 682 Days recounting her time in office, that the Elysee Palace under Macron's instruction were pushing for outlandish new plans, which she tried to rebuff. “I do not forget the first meeting of the National Commission for Architecture and Heritage where I affirmed on July 9 that the spire of Notre Dame must be built identically to respect the Venice Charter,” she said. “When I returned to the Rue de Valois (Culture Ministry), the staff are under stress: the Elysee is dreaming of an ‘architectural gesture’ and accuses me of doing just as I please. Well it won't be the last time.
“I do not regret this insubordination when, having lunch with Brigitte Macron a few days later, she shows me a project topped with a sort of erect phallus with its base surrounded with golden balls.”
In the end, the French National Assembly ruled that the restoration must “preserve the historic, artistic and architectural interest of the monument.”