News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
January 07
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh
13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Planned surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities operating under the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Healthcare—and due to Azerbaijan's continued blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the ministry informs.

Thirteen children are in the neonatal and intensive care units at Arevik hospital.

Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit at the Republican Medical Center, and six of them are in critical condition. Doctors are doing their best to stabilize their condition.

As of Saturday, 13 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and two of these patients are 4- and 2-month old babies.

The Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation due to the blockade.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Parliament members say Brussels should do more to resolve Karabakh humanitarian issues
Nathalie Loiseau, a French MEP and chair of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defense, said that the current Azerbaijani blockade of Karabakh is “illegal, cruel and contradictory with Baku’s claims that the territory belongs to Azerbaijan”...
 European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor
Peter van Dalen said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell must act now…
 3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment
One of them is a two-month-old baby with Down's syndrome…
 US calls on Azerbaijan, Russia to immediately reopen Lachin Corridor
As per Ambassador Michael Carpenter, US Permanent Representative to the OSCE…
 Karabakh ombudsman calls on countries that recognized the Armenian Genocide to recognize Karabakh independence
He also urged to apply sanctions against Azerbaijan and take responsibility...
 Catholicos of All Armenians expresses unconditional support to Armenians of Karabakh 
It is with such renewal that we can eliminate all evil and injustice...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos