13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh

Planned surgeries continue to be suspended in the medical facilities operating under the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Healthcare—and due to Azerbaijan's continued blockade of the only road connecting Artsakh to Armenia, the ministry informs.
Thirteen children are in the neonatal and intensive care units at Arevik hospital.
Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit at the Republican Medical Center, and six of them are in critical condition. Doctors are doing their best to stabilize their condition.
As of Saturday, 13 patients have been transferred from Artsakh to Armenia, with the mediation and accompaniment of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and two of these patients are 4- and 2-month old babies.
The Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare is taking all possible measures to properly overcome the situation due to the blockade.