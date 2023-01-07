Isabelle Santiago: My thoughts are with people of Artsakh

The residents of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) have become victims of the blockade of the Azerbaijani government. French lawmaker Isabelle Santiago wrote about this on Twitter—and with respect to the Azerbaijani blockage of the Lachin corridor which links Artsakh to Armenia.
"Merry Christmas to all French Armenians and Armenians from other countries. On this day, my thoughts are with the people of Artsakh, who have become victims of the shameful blockade of the Azerbaijani government. We must act as soon as possible," the French lawmaker wrote.