State minister: Major changes have begun in Karabakh leadership

Serious changes have begun in the leadership of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan on Saturday wrote about this on Telegram.
"Secretary of the Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, resigned. New times require consolidation of power. And parallel to the government, the format of the Security Council has ceased to justify itself. With that said, of course, everyone has great respect for the merits of Vitaly Mikayelovich [Balasanyan]," Vardanyan added.
As reported earlier, Vitaly Balasanyan was released from the post of Secretary of the Security Council of Artsakh, and Ararat Melkumyan was appointed in his place.