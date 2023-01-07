Baykar company head: Turkey can direct Bayraktar combat UAVs against their owners if needed

Turkey, if necessary, has the ability to direct the Bayraktar combat drones against their owners in order to ensure its own security, Turkey’s Baykar company head Selcuk Bayraktar said in an interview with tv100.
The Turkish businessman was asked what would happen if the country that bought these Turkish drones directed them against Turkey.
"We know that they are high-tech devices, and we equip these high-tech devices with software. Only those who create this technology have superiority over software," said the Turkish manufacturer.
He added that Baykar has close relations with the countries to which it sells drones, and they do not have such expectations.
"Turkey has a strategic alliance with the countries to which it sells drones," Bayraktar said, RIA Novosti reported.