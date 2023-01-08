Tens of thousands of people protest Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv

Thousands of people marched Saturday night at a protest in Tel Aviv against the new government after Justice Minister Yariv Levin unveiled plans for a major reform of Israel's judiciary earlier this week, the Times of Israel reports.
According to organizers, more than 10,000 protesters attended the rally in Gabim Square.
Some demonstrators affiliated with the leftist group and other organizations marched to the Tel Aviv Museum of Art and held a rally there. Others held a torchlit procession through the streets of the city.
On Wednesday, Justice Minister Yariv Levin announced a controversial legal reform package that would sharply limit the High Court's power to block laws and government decisions deemed discriminatory and/or undemocratic, giving the government control over the selection of judges.
In a joint statement on Saturday, the protest groups and Crime Minister said that "extreme and dangerous elements in the new government" are trying to "hurt us all," accusing the ruling coalition of persecuting Arabs and discriminating on the basis of gender and sexual orientation.
Coalition agreements signed before the new government was sworn in calling for a law that would allow service providers to deny services based on their religious beliefs, an initiative that critics see as legalizing discrimination against LGBT people and other targeted groups.
"Tonight, friends, we have built a new Democratic camp. One that includes Jews and Arabs, men and women, straight and LGBTQ, secular and religious - united against one evil government and for a better future," protesters declared Saturday.
Some protesters in Tel Aviv chanted "Incitement starts in the halls of government" and "Netanyahu is a dangerous corrupt and racist," the Ynet news site reported.