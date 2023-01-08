South Korea's military is thinking of acquiring an Israeli Sky Spotter system to combat UAVs

South Korea's military is considering buying an Israeli electric eye as part of an effort to bolster its ability to detect small North Korean drones, Yonhap reported, citing a defense ministry source.
Southern military authorities were heavily criticized for failing to counter the infiltration of five North Korean drones into airspace late last month. It later emerged that one of them had even invaded a no-fly zone called P-73 near the presidential administration in the central Yongsan district.
According to the source, in order to strengthen its air and space defense system, the military is considering acquiring the Sky Spotter system as soon as possible.
The system is designed for early detection and tracking of aerial objects, including drones as well as balloons and kites that are used for terrorist attacks.
The military plans to decide whether to submit a formal purchase request for the system after testing its effectiveness in countering threats from northern drones in the coming weeks.