Poland puts pressure on Germany over war reparations

After Germany's latest refusal to pay war reparations to Poland, Polish officials are calling on the US and the UN for support. The government also aims to have its demands clarified to Germans, DW reported.

"Germany's response is astonishing to us in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as for the Polish state. The German government cannot answer a question that was never posed. Neither negotiations nor conciliatory discussions took place." That's what Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk had to say about Germany's newest refusal to pay Poland reparations for World War II. Mularczyk made the statement on Wednesday in Warsaw.

"We do not accept Germany's position. We reject it as completely unjustified and wrong. We will continue to act within Germany and on the international stage to urge the German population and the international community to change its position," Mularczyk said.

Berlin's statement, which caused such widespread outrage, was short and direct:

"According to information from the Federal Republic of Germany, the matter of reparations and compensation for losses during World War II is closed, and Germany has no intention of negotiating the issue." The reaction from Poland's government was swift.

A response from the Poland's MFA noted: "The Polish government will continue its efforts to settle the question of debt that was accrued a result of German aggression and its occupation of Poland from 1939 to 1945."

It is unlikely that anyone associated with Poland's United Right, the political alliance that has ruled the country since 2015, thought Germany's decision would be different. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had already made this clear on Oct. 4, after the Polish government had sent a diplomatic note to Berlin the previous day demanding.

"Germany upholds its historical responsibility unequivocally. It's our eternal duty to remember the suffering Germany brutally inflicted upon millions of Polish people," Baerbock said in a statement in October. "The pain that Poland endured was especially pronounced compared to other places. Nevertheless, from the point of view of the German government, the issue of reparations is, as you know, closed." Her remarks were directed at Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Zbigniew Rau.

Poland demands 1.3 billion euros

Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk is a member of the Polish Law and Justice Party (PiS), which remains the country's largest party. Years ago, Mularczyk made demands for reparations a priority. Since 2017, he has chaired a parliamentary committee to assess the country's losses in World War II.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the 73rd anniversary of the German invasion of Poland, Mularczyk published the committee's final report, which claimed the country was entitled to 6.2 billion zlotys (about 1.32 billion euros).

Mularczyk was appointed secretary of state in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last year. This Tuesday (Jan. 2, 2023), he called Germany's response disrespectful to the Polish state and Poles.

In 1970, former West German Chancellor Willy Brandt made a moving apology in front of a monument to Jewish g