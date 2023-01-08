Iran and Pakistan agree on creation of joint military working group

Iran and Pakistan have agreed to establish a joint military working group. This was announced by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Mehr reports.
In a phone conversation with Lieutenant General Shahir Shamshad, Bagheri congratulated him on his appointment as chairman of Pakistan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. The Iranian commander said the two sides have been engaged in progressive security and defense cooperation, especially in securing common borders.
He added that the meetings of high-ranking commanders and the exchange of know-how in education, operations and security show the seriousness of the two nations in expanding mutual ties.
Lt. Gen. Shahir Shamshad said that forming a joint military working group is a top priority for the Pakistani army.