U.S., Israel and Arab countries to meet in UAE for 3 days of talks

A large delegation of officials from Israel and Arab countries is to meet in Abu Dhabi for a three-day event in preparation for the Negev Forum summit in Morocco scheduled for March, Jpost writes.
This forum includes Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt. Officials from all of these countries are expected to meet Sunday through Tuesday this week.
The Israeli delegation will be led by Alon Ushpiz, director general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who will be joined by representatives from the ministries of agriculture, health tourism, energy, education, intelligence and defense.
The Negev Forum, designed to deepen cooperation between Israel and its Arab allies in the region, was first held last March in Sde Boqer in Israel's Negev, with the participation of foreign ministers from all participating countries. Among them was U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
The three-day meeting in the UAE will include meetings of six working groups on the topics of clean energy, education and coexistence, food and water security, health, regional security and tourism.