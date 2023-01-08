Children stuck in Armenia as result of Artsakh blockade will study from tomorrow

The children stuck in Armenia as a result of the blockade of Artsakh will study at the places of temporary residence from tomorrow, Aida Ganjumyan, Advisor to the State Minister of Education and Culture, who has been staying in Goris with her children for almost a month and cannot return to Artsakh, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"The children will go to Goris School No. 1 from tomorrow, we have already agreed. There are children who go to the music school, they will go to the local music school until the situation is settled. What the enemy wants is to cut off the children from their environment, deprive them of their basic right to education, but it will not succeed, we can't allow that, the children will definitely go to school until the roads are opened," she said.

270 children from Artsakh remain in Armenia as a result of the blockade, 20 of whom are in Yerevan and the rest in Goris.

Ganjumyan noted that they do everything to organize the daily life of children as diverse as possible, organizing various events and activities to make children's day full. "It's very difficult. The children have been away from home and parents for a month now. We have psychological conversations to make it as easy as possible for the children to cope with the situation. But no matter how we organize daily life, no matter how hard we try, the child wants his school, his parents, his daily life. It's been a month since children's lives have been disrupted."

Aida Gyanjumyan noted that they have appealed to various international organizations and reported violations of children's basic rights, but they are all indifferent.

"The world is indifferent to human rights violations, children's right to movement, to education is violated, but we do not receive a proper response," she added.

Since December 12, 2022, Azerbaijan blocked the Lachin corridor connecting Artsakh with Armenia, resulting in a blockade of 120,000 residents of Artsakh, including 30,000 children. 1,100 civilians, including 270 minors, cannot return from Armenia to Artsakh.