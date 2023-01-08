Royal analyst: Prince Harry's memoirs may be beginning of British monarchy end

Prince Harry's memoirs may be the beginning of the end of the British monarchy, according to royal analyst and biographer of King Charles III, Catherine Mayer, The Guardian reported.
According to her, the absolutely catastrophic consequences of the attacks on the behavior of the royal family are ignored in the new memoirs of the Duke of Sussex. Mayer believes that an early Spanish publication Spare focused on personal clashes, some fueled by the royal publicity machine, and that this could threaten the constitutional monarchy, whether or not the British public calls for such a change.
This may be the beginning of the end of the monarchy, and that's something we have to discuss. This is important, given the lack of confidence in the state at the moment and the rise of right-wing politics. Members of the royal family have become proxies for anger over racism, misogyny, and wealth. After all, this is an institution that stands for inequality, so there are huge things at stake.
Meyer argues that the fundamental issues raised by Harry in his Netflix series and new book, in addition to his interviews with Oprah Winfrey and with ITV's Tom Bradby, are ignored. Accusations of bullying, racism and misogyny, as well as the class distinctions espoused by the monarchy, will eventually undermine the basis of consent by which the royal family rules if they are not addressed, she predicts.