Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to 100 years in prison for rape

A former Louisiana sheriff's deputy has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to a number of sex crimes, including child abuse.

Authorities said Dennis Perkins, 47, will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to a range of offenses, from rape, child abuse images and video voyeurism to "food contamination with bodily substances. He is not eligible for parole.

Prior to his arrest in 2019, Perkins worked as a deputy for the Livingston County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. His ex-wife Cynthia Perkins, a former schoolteacher, was also arrested.

She pleaded guilty to reduced charges in exchange for a 41-year sentence as part of an agreement that would have required her to testify against Dennis Perkins.

The Perkins family came under scrutiny after a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. An IP address linked to the couple's home in the Baton Rouge suburb of Denham Springs led authorities to seize thousands of videos and photos. Investigators arrested the couple in October 2019.

An attorney said the bulk of the charges against the couple involve a child under the age of 13. The couple was charged with rape, attempted rape, video voyeurism and making child abuse images over a period of months in 2019.



