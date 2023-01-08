NATO denies Serbia's request for Serbian troops in Kosovo and Metohija

The NATO International Mission in Kosovo and Metohija (KFOR) has denied Serbia's request for Serbian troops in Kosovo and Metohija. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said this on TV Pink.
"They responded in a carefully drafted letter to the Serbian government, which I also received, that they saw no need for the Serbian army to return to the territory of Kosovo and Metohija, while referring to UN Security Council Resolution 1244. But they only referred to part of the resolution, because they have no right to refuse [according to the resolution]," Vucic said.
"I didn't expect any other answer from KFOR, now the question is whether we will go to the UNSC. <...> If we go tomorrow, Russia will support us, it will demand, and then what? They will vote in the UNSC that they will not allow the Serbian army and police to return [to Kosovo and Metohija]. Besides, we were given three days to talk, for three days our ratings in Serbia all jumped <...>. We will leave it to [Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albina] Kurti to comment that the UN Security Council has finally made a clear statement on this issue," the president continued, TASS reported.
Earlier, Serbia proposed to introduce 100 to 1,000 military and police officers into the province and sent a corresponding request to KFOR. This decision was taken unanimously by the Serbian government at a meeting on December 15 last year.