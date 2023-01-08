Israel cancels travel permit for Palestinian foreign minister

Palestinian foreign minister says Israel has revoked his travel permit, part of a series of punitive measures against Palestinians announced by Israel's new government a few days ago, AP reports.
Riad Malki noted that he was returning from Brazil's presidential inauguration when he was informed that Israel had revoked his travel permit, which allows senior Palestinian officials to easily enter and leave the occupied West Bank, unlike ordinary Palestinians.
The Israeli government had previously approved measures to punish Palestinians in retaliation for forcing the UN's highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation. This decision underscores the hard line that the current government is taking toward the Palestinians just days into office. This comes at a time of surging violence in the occupied West Bank.
In east Jerusalem, a hotbed of tension between Israel and Palestine, Israeli police said they broke up a meeting of Palestinian parents about their children's education, claiming it was illegally funded by the Palestinian Authority. Police said the operation was carried out at the behest of National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, an ultranationalist with a long record of anti-Arab rhetoric.
Palestinians condemned the revocation of Malki's authorization, saying that Israel should be punished for its violations of international law.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at his cabinet meeting on Sunday that the measures were aimed at what he called an extreme anti-Israel move at the UN.