China court orders woman to return 870,000 yuan to ex-fiancé

A woman in China has been ordered by a court to pay back the 870,000 yuan ($126,000) she spent on her daughter's education abroad to her ex-fiancé after their wedding was called off, SCMP reported.
A woman named Liu from Shanghai has been sued by her ex-fiancé Zhang, who initially demanded about 1.6 million yuan ($232,000) back, which he spent on two years of study in the United Kingdom for Liu's daughter.
The couple began dating in 2015, and two years later they signed a prenuptial property agreement. That agreement stated that once Liu married Zhang, he would pay tuition and expenses totaling 1 million yuan for her daughter's two years of study abroad.
In 2018, however, Liu informed Zhang that she could not marry him. The man was shocked by the breach of contract Liu had signed and demanded his money back. By this time, he had paid 1.6 million yuan.
Liu refused to return the money, so Zhang filed a lawsuit in a local court.