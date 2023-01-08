National-Democratic Pole hold rally in Armenian Gyumri

The National Democratic Pole political force has held a rally in Armenian Gyumri.

The police blocked the entrances to the military base before the rally started.

Police officers did not allow the protesters to approach the military unit, which resulted in a scuffle, and the protesters were brought to the police station. The rest marched to the back entrance of the military base, made speeches there, then walked through central streets of Gyumri and finished their rally.

Earlier, the organizers said they intended to block the entrances to the 102nd base due to the situation around the Lachin corridor, which had been closed for 28 days.

As a reminder, they demand that the Russian peacekeepers, who have assumed responsibility for the uninterrupted operation of the Lachin corridor, fulfill their obligations and open the road.



