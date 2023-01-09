Prince Harry to no longer have role in King Charles' coronation, insiders say 

Unsurprisingly, Prince Harry’s incendiary memoir has only driven the wedge between him and his royal family deeper, The New York Post reported.
King Charles has decided his divergent son will play no part in his upcoming coronation after spilling countless family secrets, royal insiders claim.
“As things stand, there is no role for Harry in the service,” a source told The Sunday Times.
The King has completely written Prince Harry out of the coronation script, meaning he will be a mere audience member should he choose to attend the May 6 event.
In a major break from tradition, King Charles will not require the six royal dukes to kneel before him to “pay homage” before touching the crown and kissing the monarch’s right cheek, the outlet reported.
Instead, only Prince William will perform the tradition.
Sources told The Sunday Times that both King Charles and Prince William are livid after Harry’s autobiography, “Spare,” was leaked this week.