Japan to exterminate about 1 million chickens in one day due to bird flu

2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia

Seattle schools sue TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat

Prince Harry to no longer have role in King Charles' coronation, insiders say

Alibaba plans to invest more than $1 billion in Turkey

Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen

Greece ready to begin expansion of fence along entire length of Turkish border

Israel cancels travel permit for Palestinian foreign minister

Pashinyan will answer media questions on January 10

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Azerbaijani side returns Chartar resident with mediation of Russian peacekeepers

Chinese scientists develop laser-powered drone that can stay in air 'forever'

French energy companies agree to lower prices for small businesses

How to get back to usual rhythm after New Year holidays

Heavy rains in UAE cause floods in some parts of the country

Where are oil prices heading in 2023?

Belarus and Russia to hold joint air tactical maneuvers

Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to 100 years in prison for rape

Royal analyst: Prince Harry's memoirs may be beginning of British monarchy end

Simone Inzaghi says they are not happy with referees' performance

President of French National Assembly to pay visit to Armenia

National-Democratic Pole hold rally in Armenian Gyumri

U.S., Israel and Arab countries to meet in UAE for 3 days of talks

Iran and Pakistan agree on creation of joint military working group

Gvardiol names his dream club

Erdogan continues to threaten Greece

Business entities in Artsakh that overprice goods will be deprived of supply

My father didn't hug me: Prince Harry tells how Charles III informed him of Princess Diana's death

NATO denies Serbia's request for Serbian troops in Kosovo and Metohija

Financial Times: A new world energy order is taking shape

Not drinking enough water can lead to early death

Poland puts pressure on Germany over war reparations

Children stuck in Armenia as result of Artsakh blockade will study from tomorrow

UK loses more advanced drones due to five-year procurement delay

10 IT professions to be in demand this decade and provide high salaries

Fans of Celine Dion protest outside Rolling Stone magazine office

China expands buying of gold

Manchester United sets 'Cristiano Ronaldo' rule on wages

Armenians rally outside BBC office in UK to demand the truth about Artsakh

South Korea's military is thinking of acquiring an Israeli Sky Spotter system to combat UAVs

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan

French Montana releases statement after 10 people were injured on set of his music video

Former PSG and Cameroon national team player dies aged 40

Benzema repeats Di Stefano's records

Tens of thousands of people protest Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv

50 Cent and Eminem begin work on TV series based on 8 Mile movie

US will start training the Ukrainian military to operate Patriot missile system at end of January

Condoleezza Rice: Time is not on Ukraine's side

It's snowing in all regions of Artsakh

Old Nazi map triggers treasure hunt in the Netherlands

Zidane refuses to lead national teams of Brazil, Portugal and US

Chinese authorities open borders that have been closed since COVID-19 pandemic began

65-year-old Indian spends $3,000 on silicone statue that looks like his late wife

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott break up

Liverpool and Wolverhampton do not have winner

Inter lose victory against Monza

UN calls for impartial investigation into death of 28 people in Burkina Faso

Baykar company head: Turkey can direct Bayraktar combat UAVs against their owners if needed

Isabelle Santiago: My thoughts are with people of Artsakh

Rafael upgrades Spyder system to counter tactical ballistic missiles

Taner Akcam: More than 120,000 people are under Azerbaijani blockade

Serie A: Inter announce starting XI, Mkhitaryan included

Karabakh preschool, long-day school activities to be suspended due to insufficient food supply

Women also to serve in Armenia military?

Brigitte Macron backed 'erect phallus with golden balls' as new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, ex-culture minister says

Germany’s Hensoldt company plans to sign defense deals with Gulf countries

It’s warm winter without snow in the Alps

La Liga: Real lose to Villarreal

6 journalists arrested in South Sudan over footage of president wetting himself

6 dead in Armenia tragic road accident

Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March

Netflix announces 'Wednesday' Season 2 (VIDEO)

Bloomberg: Turkey, Russia, UAE redoubling efforts to rehabilitate Syria president

FA Cup: Harry Kane's goal sends Tottenham to Round of 32

Pentagon, US intelligence ban Israel pilots with foreign passports from flying F-35 fighters

Sweden vows to push defense collaboration, cyber defense

US reduces its number of naval transits through Taiwan Strait in 2022 to lowest level in 4 years

Trump faces lawsuit to stop his 2024 presidential campaign

Court dismisses sexual abuse lawsuit against Marilyn Manson

Armenia parliament chair congratulates McCarthy on being elected US House speaker

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijan arguments are untrustworthy for everyone

3 incredible medical breakthroughs in 2022

Deschamps extends contract with France national squad

US will suffer Soviet Union’s fate, says Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force commander

13 children are at neonatal and intensive care units, 12 adults are at intensive care unit in Karabakh

European Parliament members say Brussels should do more to resolve Karabakh humanitarian issues

Adelaide International 1: Djokovic reaches final

Turkey building military base on border with Armenia, on Mount Ararat

Paul Mescal to star in ‘Gladiator’ sequel

European Parliament member calls for specific actions to unblock Lachin corridor

Prince Harry's revelations are considered ‘treason’ by UK military

David Beckham's son transfers to Brentford

Biden administration putting off US emergency oil reserve replenishment

6-year-old shoots teacher in US elementary school classroom

10 worst games of 2022: Postal 4: No Regrets tops list

Iran ambassador to Baku: We have clearly warned Azerbaijan about consequences of Israel presence, influence

Zaire-Emery becomes youngest starter in PSG history

3 Karabakh patients transferred to Armenia through Red Cross mediation, accompaniment

Pentagon signs $40M contract with L3Harris to develop anti-UAV systems to bolster Ukraine security forces

Vitaly Balasanyan dismissed, Ararat Melkumyan appointed Artsakh Security Council chief