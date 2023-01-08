News
News
Belarus and Russia to hold joint air tactical maneuvers
Belarus and Russia to hold joint air tactical maneuvers
Aviation units of the Armed Forces of Belarus and Russia will hold joint flight and tactical exercises from January 16 to February 1.

"Joint flight tactical exercises with aviation units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the RGV, will be held from January 16 to February 1, 2023," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

All airfields and ranges of the Air Force and Air Defense Forces in Belarus will be involved in the tactical drills.
