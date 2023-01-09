News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia
2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Two persons have died and two others are injured after a major road accident in Armenia.

On Monday at 1:29am, the Ararat provincial crisis management center was informed that an accident had occurred on the Vedi-Lanjar motorway and there were victims, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that a car had gone off road on the Vedi-Lanjar motorway and rolled about 100 meters into the valley.

The driver (H. Kh., born in 1991) and passenger N. G. (born in 1994) died on the spot, and passengers R. G. (born in 1988) and Ts. A. (born in 1992) were hospitalized in the Ararat city medical center, where doctors said R. G. was in moderate condition, and Ts. A.—satisfactory.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Heavy rains in UAE cause floods in some parts of the country
January and February are usually the rainiest months in the Emirates...
 Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to 100 years in prison for rape
Authorities said Dennis Perkins...
 6 dead in Armenia tragic road accident 
As a result of a fire caused by the collision of two cars in Gegharkunik Province…
 Portuguese man hid 100 pellets of cocaine in his own stomach
He was charged with concealing 120 grams of cocaine inside him using six Kinder Surprise capsules...
 Two-storey house burns down in Kapan, Syunik province of Armenia
Two firefighters and rescuers arrived on the scene...
 Explosion in Sisian city pantheon: There is a casualty
One citizen was taken to Sisian Medical Center with injuries...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos