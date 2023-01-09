2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia

Two persons have died and two others are injured after a major road accident in Armenia.

On Monday at 1:29am, the Ararat provincial crisis management center was informed that an accident had occurred on the Vedi-Lanjar motorway and there were victims, the Ministry of Emergency Situations informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

It was found out that a car had gone off road on the Vedi-Lanjar motorway and rolled about 100 meters into the valley.

The driver (H. Kh., born in 1991) and passenger N. G. (born in 1994) died on the spot, and passengers R. G. (born in 1988) and Ts. A. (born in 1992) were hospitalized in the Ararat city medical center, where doctors said R. G. was in moderate condition, and Ts. A.—satisfactory.