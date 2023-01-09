News
Taiwan announces approach of 57 planes and 4 ships of Chinese army
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan's armed forces over the past 24 hours recorded the approach to the island of 57 planes and four ships of the People's Liberation Army of China, according to a daily summary of the Taiwanese defense ministry.

"Between 6 a.m. Jan. 8 and 6 a.m. Jan. 9, 57 planes and four ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were detected around Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement.

28 aircraft entered the island's air defense identification zone, including three BZK-005 drones, six J-11 fighters, two Su-30s, 12 J-16s and two J-10s, two H-6 strategic bombers and a KJ-500 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.

Taiwan dispatched an air and maritime patrol to monitor the situation and also deployed ground-based missile systems.
