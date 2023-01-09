Taiwan announces approach of 57 planes and 4 ships of Chinese army

Taiwan's armed forces over the past 24 hours recorded the approach to the island of 57 planes and four ships of the People's Liberation Army of China, according to a daily summary of the Taiwanese defense ministry.
"Between 6 a.m. Jan. 8 and 6 a.m. Jan. 9, 57 planes and four ships of the People's Liberation Army of China were detected around Taiwan," the ministry said in a statement.
28 aircraft entered the island's air defense identification zone, including three BZK-005 drones, six J-11 fighters, two Su-30s, 12 J-16s and two J-10s, two H-6 strategic bombers and a KJ-500 long-range radar detection and control aircraft.
Taiwan dispatched an air and maritime patrol to monitor the situation and also deployed ground-based missile systems.