Hurriyet: Turkish opposition nominates single candidate for president
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Turkish opposition will announce its common candidate for the upcoming presidential election in February, Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist for the Hürriyet newspaper close to government circles, said.

"A joint announcement of a common presidential candidate, the form of the electoral alliance and the mandate of the six leaders is planned for February," the columnist said.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the Nationalist Movement Party (MNP) had previously formed the People's Alliance. Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli said President Tayyip Erdogan would be the People's Alliance candidate in the upcoming elections.

The President himself did not comment on the nomination for a long time, but at a meeting with supporters he unexpectedly announced that he intended to fight for the post of the head of state, calling on his main rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the largest center-left Turkish Republican People's Party, to announce the name of the opposition candidate. The opposition has not yet announced a candidate.

The six leaders of Turkey's opposition parties made a statement after the first meeting about preparing a memorandum about the country's transition to a "strengthened parliamentary system of government.

The next general elections in the country - presidential and parliamentary at the same time - are planned in Turkey on June 18, 2023. Earlier, Erdoğan allowed the elections to be postponed to an earlier date, taking into account the seasonal conditions.
