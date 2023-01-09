Yakutia records 60 degrees of frost

Oymyakon recorded -59 degrees, nine points in the districts established frost below -45, the website of the Yakutsk Department of Hydrometeorology reported.

The cold poles are areas of the globe with the lowest recorded temperatures. In Yakutia, these are Oymyakon and Verkhoyansk.

According to forecasters, light and moderate snow in the south-west of the republic, in the north-east and north-west without precipitation, frost fogs in places in the central parts of settlements.

The weather map notes that in Oymyakon on Monday, the forecast is -59 degrees Celsius.



