Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time

Residents of the city of Osaka, located in western Japan, noticed a whale that swam into the flowing local river. This was reported by the newspaper Mainichi Shimbun. The animal is about 8 meters long.

"Whales have never swam into our river before. It probably ended up here by accident in pursuit of prey," said an employee of the local oceanarium, who called the whale's appearance "an exceptional event."

The Coast Guard is now monitoring the marine mammal. They are also gathering information about its health.



