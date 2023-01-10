News
Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time
Whale appeared in Japanese river for first time
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Residents of the city of Osaka, located in western Japan, noticed a whale that swam into the flowing local river. This was reported by the newspaper Mainichi Shimbun. The animal is about 8 meters long.

"Whales have never swam into our river before. It probably ended up here by accident in pursuit of prey," said an employee of the local oceanarium, who called the whale's appearance "an exceptional event."

The Coast Guard is now monitoring the marine mammal. They are also gathering information about its health.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
