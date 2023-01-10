News
Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog
Cynologist lists 10 signs of stress in a dog
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Cynologist, candidate of agricultural sciences and expert of Moscow Academy of Agriculture Ekaterina Gimazitdinova has enumerated 10 signs of stress in dogs in "Moslente".

The expert noted that with changes in the behavior of the pet we should first rule out diseases. If there are no health problems, the signs of stress can be problems with sleep, refusal to eat, frequent breathing and trembling in the body, involuntary urination and defecation, and inability to concentrate on commands. The dog may repeat the same movements, spoil things, whimper, lick frequently and cling to the floor. The dog's stress is also indicated by the stretching of its mouth into a "smile," Moslenta noted.

A disturbed dog becomes afraid of the dark, sounds, heights, new places and crowds. On a walk, he may show sudden aggression toward animals and other people. "There can be many reasons for stress in dogs: being left alone, uncomfortable communication with other animals, moving, changes in family composition, deterioration of relationships within the family, harsh sounds, a sudden fright on a walk and so on," explained the cynologist. She recommended seeking help from a specialist.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
