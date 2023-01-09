Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan president exchange congratulatory messages

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. The message reads as follows, in particular:

"During the past three decades, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan have accumulated significant experience of effective mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions, constructive cooperation has been established within the framework of international associations, recently the first session of the Armenian-Kyrgyz intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held.

I am confident that the existing relations of friendship and mutual respect between our peoples, as well as active interstate dialogue and effective cooperation, will continue to contribute to the consistent strengthening and expansion of the bilateral agenda for the benefit of the peoples of Armenia and Kyrgyzstan."

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, in turn, sent a congratulatory message to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. This message notes as follows, in particular:

"The Kyrgyz Republic values the cooperation with the Republic of Armenia, which is based on centuries-old friendly relations formed historically between our peoples.

It is gratifying to note that Kyrgyz-Armenian relations have been developing over the years on the basis of full mutual understanding and trust, there is an active political dialogue between our states, the necessary legal and contractual basis has been formed—including interstate, intergovernmental and interdepartmental international agreements—, constructive cooperation in a multilateral format is carried out on the platforms of international organizations and integration associations

At the same time, we need to strive for the discovery of new and more perfect forms of cooperation, which will raise the current potential of Kyrgyz-Armenian relations to a qualitatively new level.

In this context, I consider the holding of the first session—on November 4, 2022—of the Kyrgyz-Armenian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation to be important and relevant. I am convinced that this event will be a serious impetus for the further expansion of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic sphere and the strengthening of business, scientific and cultural ties between our countries.

I hope to actively continue cooperation with you in all directions of bilateral and multilateral cooperation for the benefit of the interests and prosperity of our countries and peoples."