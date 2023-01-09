Protesters in Brazil attack 5 journalists covering events

At least five journalists were attacked while covering the protests that broke out in Brazil on Sunday, the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalists (Abraji) said.

"At least five journalists were attacked and had their equipment broken or stolen," the association said in a statement published on its Web site, citing data from the Union of Journalists of the Federal District.

The organization condemned the attacks on journalists who were "only doing their job of monitoring and reporting on events that threaten Brazilian democracy."

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who have been protesting the presidential election results since late last year, seized the congress building in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, stormed the grounds of the Planalto Palace, the presidential residence, as well as the Supreme Court building, local media reported earlier. The police only managed to clear the government buildings from the protesters by the evening, more than 400 people were detained.



