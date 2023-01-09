US embassy in Armenia: Lachin corridor blockage hinders peace process

According to Washington, the blocking of Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—hinders the peace process and undermines international trust, reported the RFE/RL Armenian Service.

In response to RFE/RL's request, the US embassy in Armenia said that the United States remains concerned about the disruption of access to the Lachin corridor and the humanitarian consequences of the situation.

They call for full restoration of free movement through the corridor, and state that negotiations are the only way forward in all issues, the embassy added.

And to the question whether the US is taking any steps regarding the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, is it possible to provide humanitarian aid to Artsakh, the embassy replied that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) is responding—in accordance with the requirements of the Armenian government—to the needs of persons who are displaced in Armenia.