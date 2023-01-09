Iranian President Raisi accuses US of colonialism over Joe Biden's remarks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi criticized U.S. head Joe Biden for comparing the countries of the world to a patch on U.S. jeans, Tasnim reported.
Raisi also noted that U.S. authorities have repeatedly made derogatory comments about other countries and governments. He noted that Biden's remarks indicate a return to the era of colonialism.
"Such remarks are a kind of return to the culture of the colonialist era and proof that behind the deceptive American gestures in support of human rights and women's rights lies the savage nature and spirit of the pharaohs," the Iranian president said.
U.S. President Joe Biden said during a visit to Kentucky, "I have long said - this is what I mean - I have never, ever, ever been as optimistic about America's prospects as I am today. I've traveled to over 140 countries around the world. To paraphrase an old neighbor of mine, the rest of the world is not 'a patch on our jeans.