Monday
January 09
Snow cover reaches 22 cm in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Snow fell in most regions of Armenia last night after about 20 days of very dry and warm weather.

The snow cover height in the region of Masrik (Gegharkunik province of Armenia) was 22 cm, 10-15 cm in Goris and Sisian and 1-5 cm in other regions of the country, the press service of the Center for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Average daily temperatures in most regions continue to be 3-4 degrees above the climatic norm. Weak snow is expected only in Lori, Tavush and Syunik regions and in Nagorno-Karabakh in the next five days. The rest of Armenian regions will be without precipitation until January 15.

The temperature will drop by 5-7 degrees tonight due to clarification.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
