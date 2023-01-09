Karabakh parliament speaker: We don’t need pity, sympathy; we need visible, effective steps

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) National Assembly (NA) speaker Artur Tovmasyan on Monday reflected on the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh. In particular, he noted as follows:

"Today is the 29th day of the blockade of Artsakh. As a result of the blockade, the 270 schoolchildren from Artsakh who remained in the Republic of Armenia will attend the Goris [city’s] No. 1 and various schools of Yerevan from today. The basic rights of these children are grossly violated.

New Year is a holiday full of family miracles. Unfortunately, there was no miracle for these children from Artsakh.

Are little Artsakh and these children of divided families posing a danger to neighboring Azerbaijan or Turkey?

With its statements, the parliament of the Republic of Artsakh appealed to all humanitarian organizations, the co-chairing countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, the civilized world, but our voice has not been heard to this day. The topic of Artsakh and the people of Artsakh is theoretically touched upon a lot on international platforms. However, we do not need pity and sympathy; we need visible and effective steps.

We are a people of hope and faith. Let's hope our prayers to God will open the door of salvation."