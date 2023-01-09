Albania's defense minister announces purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

Albania's Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said the country has boosted its military capabilities by purchasing three Bayraktar TB2 Turkish drones, Euractiv.com reported.
"We have decided to enrich our air force with modern and highly effective capabilities," the newspaper quoted the minister as saying.
Peleshi noted that the decision to buy Bayraktars was dictated among other things by the hostilities in Ukraine, but stressed that there is no risk of Albania's involvement in the conflict.
In addition to the combat function the Turkish drones will be used to monitor forest fires, floods and prevent drug smuggling.
Besides the drones themselves, the contract for the purchase of Bayraktars includes training for 30 members of the Albanian armed forces in the use of drones at the Kutsova airbase.