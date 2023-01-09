News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure
Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, will be visiting Armenia this week.

“During this Christmas holiday season, my thoughts go out to all the Armenians to whom I send my wishes of hope and peace. I will be going to Armenia next week (…) to tell them again of the support of the [French] National Assembly,” Braun-Pivet tweeted on January 7. 

And Armenian NA speaker Alen Simonyan responded to his French colleague in the comments of the aforesaid post.

“We are waiting for you with great pleasure,” Simonyan wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos