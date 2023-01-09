Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure

Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of France, Yael Braun-Pivet, will be visiting Armenia this week.
“During this Christmas holiday season, my thoughts go out to all the Armenians to whom I send my wishes of hope and peace. I will be going to Armenia next week (…) to tell them again of the support of the [French] National Assembly,” Braun-Pivet tweeted on January 7.
And Armenian NA speaker Alen Simonyan responded to his French colleague in the comments of the aforesaid post.
“We are waiting for you with great pleasure,” Simonyan wrote.