Operational Headquarters discusses mechanisms for introducing coupon system in Karabakh

A number of urgent issues related to ensuring the primary needs of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) population in the conditions of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting of the Artsakh Operational Headquarters held today under the chairmanship of Artsakh State Minister and Head of the Operational Headquarters, Ruben Vardanyan.

The government of Artsakh informs Armenian News-NEWS.am that in this context, the introduction of the coupon system in Artsakh was emphasized, which will enable the distribution of the available food products as evenly as possible. It was noted that the mechanisms for implementing the system have already been developed. Initially, it is planned to be applied to several types of products of primary importance. Currently, technical and organizational works are being carried out in order to switch to the coupon system in the coming days.

During the meeting, information was presented about the visits of members of the Operational Headquarters to the regions of Artsakh and meetings with the local population. It was noted that one of the main issues raised was related to the introduction of the coupon system itself.

The Minister of State ordered to sum up the issues raised by the population during the meetings, distinguish the problems, and discuss the possibilities of their solution.

"These meetings have shown that the difficulties of the blockade have not broken the spirit of the people. Three groups of issues were raised: local problems related to a specific settlement, general problems that will require systemic solutions, and complaints-grievances. There are also urgent problems to which solutions should be given as a priority," he said.

During the meeting, the possibility of transportation of seriously ill patients through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Armenia, as well as the reunification of separated families with minor children was also discussed. The work in cooperation with the ICRC in this regard was highlighted.

Problems related to cash circulation in Artsakh were also addressed. The Minister of State instructed to take steps to settle the situation within the framework of available opportunities. Implementation of awareness activities among the population was emphasized so that people avoid withdrawing large amounts of cash and keeping cash.

The current situation in the food, medicine, gasoline, and diesel markets in Artsakh was also reported.

The steps being taken to ensure energy supply, water supply, and uninterrupted operation of infrastructure in Artsakh were presented, too.