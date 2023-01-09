Chinese MFA names goal of exercises in Taiwan Strait

Military exercises of the Chinese army near Taiwan are designed to prevent the interference of external forces in the peaceful situation around the island, said official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin, TASS reported.
“The exercises were directed against the interference of external forces in the peaceful situation in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry also noted that Beijing will not allow again to try to turn the Asia-Pacific region into an arena for geopolitical games. According to him, "the Chinese people have been waging a struggle against imperialism, hegemony and colonialism for more than a century and a half, resolutely defending state sovereignty, territorial integrity and national dignity."