Sweden decides to resume civil service on conscription

The Swedish government has decided to resume the civil service on conscription in order to strengthen the country's defense, Bloomberg reported.
The Swedish authorities have pledged to increase military spending to two percent of GDP, as well as to double the number of conscripts to 10,000 by the next decade.
Besides, training will begin for people who will be asked to serve in municipal rescue services in the event of a military conflict. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson added that such a scenario would at the same time provide an opportunity to train conscripts who do not wish to undergo military training.
“Ukraine's experience paints a very clear picture as emergency services face significant pressure in their work to protect civilians. Given the security situation, this is an urgent measure to strengthen the overall defense capability,” he said.