Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the allegations of an allegedly upcoming new wave of partial mobilization, said that the importance of these Telegram channels should not be exaggerated, the authorities remain the primary source of information, RIA Novosti reports.
“Everything about this has been said many times in the same Telegram channels. There is no need to attach such importance to Telegram channels in general,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on information in Telegram channels about the continuation of mobilization.
He noted that the primary source of information about the mobilization is the official government headed by the President of Russia, and the role of Telegram channels should not be exaggerated.