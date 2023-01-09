News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization
Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the allegations of an allegedly upcoming new wave of partial mobilization, said that the importance of these Telegram channels should not be exaggerated, the authorities remain the primary source of information, RIA Novosti reports.

“Everything about this has been said many times in the same Telegram channels. There is no need to attach such importance to Telegram channels in general,” Peskov told reporters, commenting on information in Telegram channels about the continuation of mobilization.

He noted that the primary source of information about the mobilization is the official government headed by the President of Russia, and the role of Telegram channels should not be exaggerated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen
Two of the EU's strongest and richest members have historically dealt with sporadic...
 Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan
The sanctioned individuals include Mikhail Galustyan...
 Germany wants to deliver about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
Training on the Marder BMPs will take place in Germany and will last about eight weeks...
 Defense News: Drone successes in Ukraine may lead to a new era of wars
Toby Walsh, an Australian scientist who, like Russell...
 Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime
The ministry said that the ceasefire was imposed in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's instructions...
 Japanese PM to consider invitation to visit Kyiv depending on different circumstances
The PM also confirmed that Tokyo fully supports Ukraine...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos