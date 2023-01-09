News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
January 09
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks
NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Svenska Dagbladet said that he does not exclude the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Leopard and Abrams heavy tanks.

Stoltenberg noted that for Ukrainians the way to peace is to increase arms deliveries, while the Ukrainian conflict could last a long time.

According to him, Ukraine needs to be supported with weapons so that it remains independent. The secretary general added that the alliance had already supplied Kiev with more weapons than could be imagined.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization
He noted that the primary source of information about the mobilization...
 Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen
Two of the EU's strongest and richest members have historically dealt with sporadic...
 Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan
The sanctioned individuals include Mikhail Galustyan...
 Germany wants to deliver about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine
Training on the Marder BMPs will take place in Germany and will last about eight weeks...
 Defense News: Drone successes in Ukraine may lead to a new era of wars
Toby Walsh, an Australian scientist who, like Russell...
 Russian Defense Ministry reports observance of ceasefire regime
The ministry said that the ceasefire was imposed in accordance with President Vladimir Putin's instructions...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos