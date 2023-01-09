Taliban to revise journalism curriculum to crack down on lies about power

Chinese MFA names goal of exercises in Taiwan Strait

US President Biden declares state of emergency in California due to storm

Russian, Turkish, Syrian FMs meeting day is being worked out

Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership

Tehran and Moscow hold talks on Rasht-Astara railway project

NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks

Karabakh mothers stage peaceful action outside Red Cross office in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Kazakhstan denounces agreement with Russia on convertibility of ruble and tenge

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Pope Francis: Release of military, civil prisoners will be important step for peace agreement in South Caucasus

Karabakh-Armenia corridor closed off by heavy snowfall as well

Armenia premier signs decision regarding interior ministry

Raisi to visit Turkey and Syria

Engineering, fortification furnishing at frontline discussed at Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Albania's defense minister announces purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

‘Hayastan’ All Armenian Fund issues statement օn Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin Corridor

Armenia ex-FM: Reopening of Lachin Corridor should be our initiative

Information security expert: Armenia authorities want to introduce very strict repressive mechanisms

Turkish Defense Ministry: Ankara urges Athens to abandon "erroneous calculations"

Dry cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal

Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization

Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure

Iranian President Raisi accuses US of colonialism over Joe Biden's remarks

Red Cross visits Armenian detainees in Baku

Operational Headquarters discusses mechanisms for introducing coupon system in Karabakh

Parajanov's 99th birthday anniversary to be marked in Armenia

Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members

Yakutia records 60 degrees of frost

Protesters in Brazil attack 5 journalists covering events

Media expert: Armenian authorities are trying to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022

Karabakh parliament speaker: We don’t need pity, sympathy; we need visible, effective steps

US embassy in Armenia: Lachin corridor blockage hinders peace process

Hurriyet: Turkish opposition nominates single candidate for president

Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle

Snow cover reaches 22 cm in Armenia

Tatoyan Foundation: People forced to leave Armenia’s Verin Shorzha, Nerkin Shorzha villages, HPP not functioning

30 new buses expected to arrive today

Taiwan announces approach of 57 planes and 4 ships of Chinese army

Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan president exchange congratulatory messages

Copper rises in price

Gold goes up in value

Japan to exterminate about 1 million chickens in one day due to bird flu

Oil grows more expensive

2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia

Seattle schools sue TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat

Snow falls in northeastern Egypt

Prince Harry to no longer have role in King Charles' coronation, insiders say

Transgenderism is experiencing crisis of scientific legitimacy

China court orders woman to return 870,000 yuan to ex-fiancé

Alibaba plans to invest more than $1 billion in Turkey

Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen

Greece ready to begin expansion of fence along entire length of Turkish border

Israel cancels travel permit for Palestinian foreign minister

Pashinyan will answer media questions on January 10

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Azerbaijani side returns Chartar resident with mediation of Russian peacekeepers

Chinese scientists develop laser-powered drone that can stay in air 'forever'

French energy companies agree to lower prices for small businesses

Heavy rains in UAE cause floods in some parts of the country

Where are oil prices heading in 2023?

Belarus and Russia to hold joint air tactical maneuvers

Former Louisiana sheriff's deputy sentenced to 100 years in prison for rape

Royal analyst: Prince Harry's memoirs may be beginning of British monarchy end

President of French National Assembly to pay visit to Armenia

National-Democratic Pole hold rally in Armenian Gyumri

U.S., Israel and Arab countries to meet in UAE for 3 days of talks

Iran and Pakistan agree on creation of joint military working group

Erdogan continues to threaten Greece

Business entities in Artsakh that overprice goods will be deprived of supply

NATO denies Serbia's request for Serbian troops in Kosovo and Metohija

Financial Times: A new world energy order is taking shape

Poland puts pressure on Germany over war reparations

Children stuck in Armenia as result of Artsakh blockade will study from tomorrow

UK loses more advanced drones due to five-year procurement delay

China expands buying of gold

Armenians rally outside BBC office in UK to demand the truth about Artsakh

South Korea's military is thinking of acquiring an Israeli Sky Spotter system to combat UAVs

Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian artists including Mikhail Galustyan, Yevgeny Petrosyan and Margarita Simonyan

Tens of thousands of people protest Netanyahu's government in Tel Aviv

US will start training the Ukrainian military to operate Patriot missile system at end of January

Condoleezza Rice: Time is not on Ukraine's side

It's snowing in all regions of Artsakh

Old Nazi map triggers treasure hunt in the Netherlands

Chinese authorities open borders that have been closed since COVID-19 pandemic began

65-year-old Indian spends $3,000 on silicone statue that looks like his late wife

UN calls for impartial investigation into death of 28 people in Burkina Faso

Baykar company head: Turkey can direct Bayraktar combat UAVs against their owners if needed

Isabelle Santiago: My thoughts are with people of Artsakh

Rafael upgrades Spyder system to counter tactical ballistic missiles

Taner Akcam: More than 120,000 people are under Azerbaijani blockade

Karabakh preschool, long-day school activities to be suspended due to insufficient food supply

Women also to serve in Armenia military?

Brigitte Macron backed 'erect phallus with golden balls' as new spire for Notre Dame cathedral, ex-culture minister says

Germany’s Hensoldt company plans to sign defense deals with Gulf countries

It’s warm winter without snow in the Alps

6 journalists arrested in South Sudan over footage of president wetting himself

6 dead in Armenia tragic road accident

Iran plans to launch $8bn-worth oil projects by March

Bloomberg: Turkey, Russia, UAE redoubling efforts to rehabilitate Syria president