NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Svenska Dagbladet said that he does not exclude the possibility of supplying Ukraine with Leopard and Abrams heavy tanks.
Stoltenberg noted that for Ukrainians the way to peace is to increase arms deliveries, while the Ukrainian conflict could last a long time.
According to him, Ukraine needs to be supported with weapons so that it remains independent. The secretary general added that the alliance had already supplied Kiev with more weapons than could be imagined.