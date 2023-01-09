Engineering, fortification furnishing at frontline discussed at Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – A working consultation was held at the Ministry of Defense (MOD) Monday under the chairmanship of Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, the MOD of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
During the consultation, a number of matters were discussed related to the ongoing work in the armed forces, in particular, the ongoing engineering and fortification furnishing at the front line, the rear and morale support, as well as the measures aimed at increasing discipline in the army.
Also, the Minister of Defense was reported on the course of implementation of the instructions that were given during the previous working consultations.
And respective instructions were given to the heads of the departments in charge regarding the raised issues.