US President Biden declares state of emergency in California due to storm

US President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California because of a storm that hit the state on Sunday.
President Joe R. Biden Jr. declared a state of emergency in California and ordered federal support measures in addition to state, tribal and local actions for emergency conditions due to severe winter storms, flooding and landslides that began January 8, 2023 and continue, the White House website said in a statement.
Biden authorized the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster response efforts in California and provide the assistance necessary to save lives and protect people's safety and property.
The U.S. National Weather Service reported Thursday that an atmospheric front moved toward the U.S. West Coast, causing snowfall and flooding in California. The storm that hit the state left more than 500,000 customers without power on Sunday. On Monday, 115,000 consumers remain without power.