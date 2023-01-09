News
Monday
January 09
News
Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesman said, Reuters reported.

Germany announced last week that it was sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has not previously ruled out the supply of Leopard tanks to Kyiv in the future.

The German government is making appropriate decisions together with its partners in accordance with the development of events at the front, to provide Ukraine with maximum support, he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
