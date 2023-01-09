Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, a government spokesman said, Reuters reported.
Germany announced last week that it was sending Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has not previously ruled out the supply of Leopard tanks to Kyiv in the future.
The German government is making appropriate decisions together with its partners in accordance with the development of events at the front, to provide Ukraine with maximum support, he said.