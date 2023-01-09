Karabakh-Armenia corridor closed off by heavy snowfall as well

Apart from the Azerbaijani "environmentalists," the Lachin corridor—which links Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) to Armenia—has now been closed by heavy snowfall, too.
The intersection in the Shushi city area is closed, it is impossible to clear the road passing through the corridor, to keep it passable at least for the vehicles of the Red Cross.
According to Mher Hambardzumyan, head of the road construction department of the Artsakh Urban Development Ministry, due to the Azerbaijani blockade, they are unable to provide snow removal and sanding works on that section of the road because the road is closed in the Shushi section.
"Snow removal works were carried out at [the] Stepanakert-Drmbon, Stepanakert-Nngi-Martuni, Stepanakert-Sarushen-Karmir Shuka and Stepanakert-Askeran [sections]. If there is a lot of snow, we will have a salt problem", he added.
Due to heavy snowfall, a number of Artsakh public transport routes were not operated today.
At the moment, the road service providers have enough respective equipment and salt; but if the blockade continues, they will have problems.