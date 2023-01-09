News
Monday
January 09
Palestinian PM accuses Israel of blocking even most non-violent ways to fight occupation
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh accused Israel's new ultra-nationalist government of blocking even the most non-violent means of fighting the occupation, AP reported.

Mohammad Shtayyeh's comments come amid a flurry of Israeli punitive measures since the new government came to power. As part of these measures, Israel has a Palestinian flag in public places. Israel stripped Palestinian officials of VIP privileges and dispersed a meeting of Palestinian parents discussing the education of their children.

Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir ordered the police to ban the use of the Palestinian flag, with symbolic consequences.

It was the new government's latest response after the Palestinians insisted that the UN's highest judicial body give its opinion on Israel's 55-year military occupation of the West Bank.

Shtayyeh told Haaretz that Israeli sanctions are aimed at the collapse of the Palestinian Authority and will have dire consequences.

Ahmad Aldiq, Assistant Foreign Minister of Palestine, noted that the Israeli government is waging open war against the symbols and components of the State of Palestine.
