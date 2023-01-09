Holocaust history to be taught in UAE schools

UAE schools will begin teaching the history of the Holocaust, the country's embassy in the United States said.
The embassy has not provided any details about the curriculum, and educational authorities in the Emirates have yet to confirm the announcement, AP reported.
The UAE normalized relations with Israel in 2020 as part of a deal brokered by the administration of President Donald Trump.
Following the historic Abraham Accords, the UAE will now include the Holocaust in the curriculum for primary and secondary schools, the embassy tweeted, referring to the normalization agreements between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.