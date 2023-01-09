News
UK considers supply of tanks to Ukraine for first time
UK considers supply of tanks to Ukraine for first time
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The UK is considering supplying tanks to Ukraine for the first time, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

Negotiations have been underway for several weeks on the supply of the main battle tank of the British Army Challenger 2 to Ukraine, the sources of the portal say.

The delivery of the tanks would mark a significant step in Western support for Ukraine, but the British government has yet to make a final decision on the matter.

The UK can offer about 10 Challenger 2 tanks.

The Challenger 2 is a battle tank designed to attack other tanks that has been in service with the British Army since 1994. According to the British Army, it has been deployed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo and Iraq.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
