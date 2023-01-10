UN Secretary General reiterates calls to ensure freedom, security of movement along Lachin corridor

Tiger mauls woman, 45, to death in India

Newspaper: Several western countries’ ambassadors send ‘note of protest’ to Armenia ruling party

Mechanisms being developed for introduction of coupon system in Karabakh

Turkey says Armenia threatens peace in the region with its actions

Speakers of parliaments of Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan discuss important regional issues

Goldman Sachs to cut thousands of jobs

Turkey fires official responsible for calculating key production indicator

Holocaust history to be taught in UAE schools

Palestinian PM accuses Israel of blocking even most non-violent ways to fight occupation

Sweden decides to resume civil service on conscription

22,000 mAh battery, 108 MP camera, 12 GB RAM, IP69 protection: What are specifications of Doogee V Max smartphone

Far-right Israeli national security minister orders Palestinian flags to be removed from public places

Spain asks EU to extend Iberian gas price caps until end of 2024

Germany currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Microsoft to end support for Windows 8.1 on Tuesday

Taliban to revise journalism curriculum to crack down on lies about power

Chinese MFA names goal of exercises in Taiwan Strait

US President Biden declares state of emergency in California due to storm

Russian, Turkish, Syrian FMs meeting day is being worked out

Stoltenberg: Sweden has done everything necessary to secure Turkey's consent for NATO membership

New features coming to WhatsApp in 2023

IFFHS: Ancelotti is 2022 best club coach in world

Tehran and Moscow hold talks on Rasht-Astara railway project

Netflix officially renews 'Wednesday' series for second season

Alaba and Tchouameni to miss Real Madrid clashes

COVID-19 has new strain tagged 'Covid XBB.1.5': What you need to know about it?

NATO Secretary General admits possibility of supplying Leopard and Abrams tanks

Karabakh mothers stage peaceful action outside Red Cross office in Artsakh (PHOTOS)

Kazakhstan denounces agreement with Russia on convertibility of ruble and tenge

Dollar, euro gain value in Armenia

Pope Francis: Release of military, civil prisoners will be important step for peace agreement in South Caucasus

Karabakh-Armenia corridor closed off by heavy snowfall as well

Armenia premier signs decision regarding interior ministry

Raisi to visit Turkey and Syria

Engineering, fortification furnishing at frontline discussed at Armenia MOD (PHOTOS)

Microsoft to use artificial intelligence in its Office apps to help write texts

Albania's defense minister announces purchase of Turkish Bayraktar drones

Roberto Martinez takes charge of Portuguese national team

‘Hayastan’ All Armenian Fund issues statement օn Azerbaijan blockade of Lachin Corridor

Armenia ex-FM: Reopening of Lachin Corridor should be our initiative

Information security expert: Armenia authorities want to introduce very strict repressive mechanisms

Real Madrid intend to sign Löw as head coach

Turkish Defense Ministry: Ankara urges Athens to abandon "erroneous calculations"

Dry cargo ship runs aground in Suez Canal

FFF president apologizes to Zidane

Peskov denies statements about new wave of partial mobilization

New wave of layoffs: Amazon, Vimeo, Twitter and even McDonald's plan massive layoffs in 2023

Armenia legislature speaker to France colleague: We are waiting for you with great pleasure

Iranian President Raisi accuses US of colonialism over Joe Biden's remarks

Red Cross visits Armenian detainees in Baku

Operational Headquarters discusses mechanisms for introducing coupon system in Karabakh

Parajanov's 99th birthday anniversary to be marked in Armenia

Armenia FM receives of EU technical assessment mission members

Yakutia records 60 degrees of frost

Where should beneficiaries go to benefit from free infertility treatment program in Armenia?

Protesters in Brazil attack 5 journalists covering events

Media expert: Armenian authorities are trying to legitimize their mistakes made in 2020-2022

Karabakh parliament speaker: We don’t need pity, sympathy; we need visible, effective steps

Who can benefit from free extended infertility treatment program in Armenia?

US embassy in Armenia: Lachin corridor blockage hinders peace process

Hurriyet: Turkish opposition nominates single candidate for president

Karabakh MP: People are ready to bear these difficulties, to continue our struggle

Prince Harry may be banned from entering the U.S. - all because of his scandalous memoirs

Snow cover reaches 22 cm in Armenia

Tatoyan Foundation: People forced to leave Armenia’s Verin Shorzha, Nerkin Shorzha villages, HPP not functioning

Crypto exchange Coinbase to pay $100 million for violating US anti-money laundering laws

Ten Hag says Manchester United are still long way from titles

30 new buses expected to arrive today

Taiwan announces approach of 57 planes and 4 ships of Chinese army

Armenian ambulance service has 5,511 calls during holidays

Armenia PM, Kyrgyzstan president exchange congratulatory messages

Copper rises in price

Hailey Bieber talks about post-traumatic stress disorder after surviving microstroke

Gold goes up in value

OnePlus 11 sets sales record among smartphones powered by Snapdragon Gen 2 chip

Japan to exterminate about 1 million chickens in one day due to bird flu

Kris Jenner accused of sexual harassment

Oil grows more expensive

Mbappe: Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that

2 dead, 2 injured after major road accident in Armenia

Seattle schools sue TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Snapchat

IFFHS announces its 2022 top 10 national squad managers of the year

Snow falls in northeastern Egypt

Prince Harry to no longer have role in King Charles' coronation, insiders say

Transgenderism is experiencing crisis of scientific legitimacy

La Liga: Barca beat Atletico Madrid

Serie A: Milan, Roma play draw

China court orders woman to return 870,000 yuan to ex-fiancé

Alibaba plans to invest more than $1 billion in Turkey

Modern Diplomacy: The rift between Germany and France is likely to worsen

Greece ready to begin expansion of fence along entire length of Turkish border

Israel cancels travel permit for Palestinian foreign minister

Pashinyan will answer media questions on January 10

Japanese PM to discuss security issues during his tour of Europe and US

Azerbaijani side returns Chartar resident with mediation of Russian peacekeepers

Chinese scientists develop laser-powered drone that can stay in air 'forever'

French energy companies agree to lower prices for small businesses

How to get back to usual rhythm after New Year holidays

Heavy rains in UAE cause floods in some parts of the country