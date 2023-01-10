Swiss central bank reports largest loss in its 116-year history

The Swiss National Bank reported a loss of 132 billion Swiss francs ($143 billion) for fiscal year 2022, citing preliminary figures, CNBC reported.
It is the biggest loss in the central bank's 116-year history and represents about 18 percent of Switzerland's projected gross domestic product of 744.5 billion Swiss francs. Its previous record loss was 23 billion francs in 2015.
As a result, the Central Bank will not make its usual payments to the Swiss government and member states, the report said, which will also affect payments to its shareholders. In 2021, the bank reported a profit of 26 billion francs.
Of the losses, 131 billion francs came from its foreign currency positions and 1 billion from its Swiss franc positions.